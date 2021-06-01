Kyler Murray hasn’t worked out with the Cardinals yet this offseason

Getty Images

Whether it means something is a different question. For now, it’s just a basic fact.

As reported on Monday by Albert Breer of SI.com, Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray has not participated in the team’s offseason program this year.

Breer reports that Murray will “be there soon,” and that Murray has worked out with teammates in Dallas.

Murray is a guy who wants to win, badly. He’s a guy who lost three games in his high-school and college careers combined, and who has lost 18 games in his first two NFL seasons.

He believes he should have a say in personnel matters. A top-10 pick of the Oakland A’s, he could walk away at any time and have a successful career in Major League Baseball. As NFL quarterbacks continue to realize their power, Murray seems to be fully aware of it.

The question is when and if he’ll be willing to use it.

He’s two seasons away from completing his rookie contract. Then comes the fifth-year option. In the interim, the Cardinals have a chance after the 2021 season to sign him to a new deal. Murray may want to wait and see what happens. Murray eventually may want to play elsewhere.

As more quarterbacks begin to look for greener pastures, others will be influenced to do the same. Murray could indeed be one of them, eventually.