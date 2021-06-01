Morgan Moses visited Jets last week

Getty Images

Free agent tackle Morgan Moses is drawing interest from teams in both conferences.

Tuesday morning brought word that Moses is scheduled to pay a visit to the Bears on Wednesday as he looks for a place to play in 2021. Moses was released by Washington last month after they signed former Bears tackle Charles Leno.

Another report on Tuesday reveals Moses visited with another team last week. Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that Moses spent time with the Jets. The Jets have 2020 first-round pick Mekhi Becton at left tackle and they have George Fant and Chuma Edoga on hand as in-house options on the right side of the line.

Rapoport adds that Moses may take other visits before settling on where he’ll spend the coming year.