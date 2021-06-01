Myles Garrett attending Browns OTAs

Getty Images

With NFL players’ association president JC Tretter on Cleveland’s roster, the Browns’ in-person offseason program has been sparsely attended by its veterans.

But that has changed a bit this week.

Defensive end Myles Garrett captured an Instagram picture of himself boarding a jet late last week with, “Tell Stefanski we on the way.” According to multiple reports, Garrett is in fact at OTAs.

Cleveland.com’s Mary Kay Cabot also reports that Garrett is not the only veteran who is attending the voluntary workouts, though those at the Browns’ facility are mostly defensive players.

The Browns were one of several teams whose players released a statement to say that they wouldn’t participate in voluntary, in-person workouts this offseason.

Garrett was a defensive player of the year candidate in 2020 before a bout with COVID-19 took him out for a pair of games in November. Garrett nevertheless finished the season with 12.0 sacks, 10 tackles for loss, and 18 quarterback hits — becoming a first-team All-Pro for the first time.