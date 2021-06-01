Rams sign fourth-round choice Robert Rochell

Getty Images

The Rams signed fourth-round draft choice Robert Rochell.

They released a video from Rochell on social media after his signing, the sixth of nine Rams’ draft choices to sign.

That leaves only third-rounder Ernest Jones and fourth-rounders Bobby Brown and Jacob Harris unsigned.

Los Angeles made the Central Arkansas cornerback the 130th overall choice.

Rochell made five interceptions and 13 pass breakups as a junior, earning first-team All-Southland Conference honors. He started seven of UCA’s nine games last season, missing two with an injury. Rochell made 27 tackles and three pass breakups in 2020.

He accepted an invitation to the Senior Bowl.