Ravens agree to terms with Jovan Swann after Xavier Kelly injures Achilles

The Ravens have agreed to terms with defensive lineman Jovan Swann, Tom Pelissero of NFL Media reports.

Swann went to rookie camp with the Steelers and recently worked out for the Texans.

The Ravens lost Xavier Kelly to a season-ending Achilles injury during organized team activities last week. He underwent surgery Tuesday, Jeff Zrebiec of TheAthletic.com reports.

Calais Campbell, Derek Wolfe and Brandon Williams did not participate in OTAs last week, leaving the Ravens short-handed.

Swann went undrafted out of Indiana in April.

He also played at Stanford and made 87 tackles, 16.5 tackles for loss, 8.5 sacks, a fumble recovery, an interception and three pass breakups in 38 career college games.