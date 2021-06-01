Ravens waive Xavier Kelly, Donte Sylencieux with injuries

Getty Images

The Ravens opened a pair of roster spots on Tuesday by waiving a pair of injured players.

Defensive tackle Xavier Kelly and wide receiver Donte Sylencieux will both be available to the other 31 teams in the league. If they are unclaimed, they will revert to the Ravens’ injured reserve list.

Kelly tore his Achilles during an organized team activity last week and has had surgery to repair the injury. Kelly was undrafted out of Clemson this year.

The Ravens signed defensive lineman Jovan Swann to take Kelly’s spot. They also worked Darius Kilgo out recently.

Sylencieux was a high school teammate of quarterback Lamar Jackson before playing at Graceland University.