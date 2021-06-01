Seahawks become the new betting favorites to land Julio Jones

Getty Images

On the eve of the arrival of the period for a potential Julio Jones trade, a new betting favorite has emerged: The Seahawks.

PointsBet has Seattle as a +225 proposition to make the deal, followed by the Titans at +250. Next come the Eagles at +275, followed by the Ravens and 49ers at +300.

The Patriots, the prior favorites at +150, have plunged to +450. The Chargers stand at +800, the Packers are at +1200, the Colts are at +1400, and the Rams and Jaguars are at +1600.

As Simms and I discussed on Tuesday’s PFT Live, Seattle should be regarded as a longshot. If it’s true that they’ve talked to the Falcons about a trade for Jones, the Seahawks quite possibly did so simply to placate quarterback Russell Wilson, who presumably would like to add Jones to the offense.

Coach Pete Carroll likes to run the ball. Adding Jones would give the Seahawks three high-end receivers. They recently signed Tyler Lockett to a new contract, and DK Metcalf becomes eligible for a second contract after the coming season. As recently noted, Jones will want a new contract either on the way through the door or after the 2021 season. It just doesn’t seem to fit with the overall Seattle approach.

If they’d do it, however, it would be a sign that the Seahawks are willing to do whatever has to be done to make Wilson happy, and to ensure that he sticks around for the balance of his career. Or at least beyond 2021 and, at the latest, 2022.

Over the weekend, the prevailing thought in league circles was that Jones eventually will be traded to the Titans for a second-round pick. However, the silence from New England invites speculation that coach Bill Belichick is watching and waiting, and potentially pouncing.

Either way, a trade officially can happen as soon as tomorrow. In more than five weeks since the Falcons have been trying to trade Julio Jones, no clear and obvious favorite has emerged.