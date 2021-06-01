Sean Padden resigns as Carolina’s vice president of football ops

Getty Images

Sean Padden has worked with Matt Rhule for a long time, but not for any longer.

Alaina Getzenberg of the Charlotte Observer reports that Padden has resigned as the Panthers’ vice president of football ops to pursue other opportunities.

Padden first worked with Rhule in 1998 when both were assistant defensive coaches at Albright College. They also worked together at Temple and at Baylor.

Padden arrived in Charlotte last season with Rhule.

Getzenberg also reports the Panthers have promoted Mike Anderson to director of football operations. He previously served as the assistant director of operations.