Spring League tries out the Ravens’ spot-and-choose overtime rule

Earlier this year, the Baltimore Ravens proposed a revolutionary approach to overtime. The NFL didn’t adopt it. The Spring League did.

In the fourth week of The Spring League’s six-game 2021 season an overtime game happened, between the Linemen and the Conquerors. After the two teams combined for 42 fourth-quarter points, regulation ended in a 39-39 tie.

Enter overtime. Under the Ravens’ proposal, which The Spring League embraced, one team picks the spot of the ball to start it off, and the other chooses whether to take the ball. The game proceeds for another seven minutes and 30 seconds.

Hal Mumme, coach of the Linemen, selected the 14-yard line. Jerry Glanville, coach of the Conquerors, opted to take the ball.

The Linemen held the Conquerors to a three and out. The Linemen scored a touchdown with 1:22 left. The Conquerors turned the ball over on downs with two seconds left on the clock. The Linemen took a knee, technically resulting in four possessions in overtime.

The Linemen are now 3-1. The Spring League championship will be played in Houston on Saturday, June 19.