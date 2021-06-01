Titans announce several changes to scouting department

Getty Images

The Titans have announced a number of changes to their scouting department.

Blaise Taylor and Matt Miller have been promoted from scouting assistants while Mical Johnson has been named a scouting assistant. Johnson was the Amy Adams Strunk Women in Football intern last year and moves into a full-time position working with all aspects of the team’s scouting operations.

Taylor will be a pro scout and will work on scouting the team’s upcoming opponents during the season. Miller will be a college scout.

The team also announced that Kiara Mayo will be the Women in Football intern for the team this year while Kylan Butler will be the Bill Walsh Offensive Fellowship coach for 2021. He will work with the team’s skill position players.