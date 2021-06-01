Zac Taylor: Ja’Marr Chase is picking up the offense really quickly

USA TODAY Sports

Ja'Marr Chase hasn’t been around the Bengals facility for long, but he’s making a positive impression on his head coach.

During his Tuesday press conference, Zac Taylor said this year’s No. 5 overall pick has been working on getting the nuances of the offense down during OTAs. And apparently he’s had no trouble doing so.

“Ja’Marr has been impressive. He picks it up really quickly,” Taylor said. “I know there’s probably some new terms that are crossover from some old terms he’s had that, like any young receiver, it takes a couple days to get adjusted to. But man, he gets lined up quick, he knows what to do, he’s got great hands. He’s everything we hoped he could be here through just the first couple of practices. But really excited to see when we can actually strap on the pads in training camp and see what his game looks like then.”

If Chase gets a good grasp on the offense now, he could be in line for a big rookie season — especially since quarterback Joe Burrow continues to make progress in his recovery from reconstructive knee surgery.