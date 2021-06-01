Zac Taylor: Joe Burrow looks better every single day I see him

USA TODAY Sports

The updates on Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow continue to be positive.

The 2020 No. 1 overall pick has said he expects to be ready for Week One after undergoing reconstructive surgery on his left knee and all reports have indicated that should be the case. Per Ben Baby of ESPN, Burrow was making throws of around 40 yards toward the end of practice on Tuesday.

In his press conference following the session, head coach Zac Taylor said Burrow has looked good in the limited work he’s received during OTAs.

“He looks better every single day I see him,” Taylor said. “There’s a little more movement there. But certainly the distance stuff is something that’s not off limits for him right now. I know he’s just trying to get re-acquainted with some of these receivers and get some extra throws in and that’s been good to see.”

Burrow continuing his steady progress is good news for a team that could use a hot start to the 2021 season.