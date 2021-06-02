49ers sign MyCole Pruitt

Getty Images

Veteran tight end MyCole Pruitt has found a new team.

Pruitt’s agents announced that he has agreed to a contract with the 49ers. No terms of the deal have been announced.

Pruitt spent the last three seasons with the Titans and appeared in 42 regular season games. He had 20 catches for 241 yards and four touchdowns while also catching four passes for 28 yards in four playoff outings.

Before joining the Titans, Pruitt had seen action for the Texans, Bears, and Vikings. He had no catches for Houston, one for Chicago, and 11 while in Minnesota.

George Kittle fronts a 49ers tight end group that also includes Charlie Woerner and Ross Dwelley.