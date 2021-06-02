After quick comeback in 2020, Andrew Whitworth knew he didn’t want to retire

USA TODAY Sports

Rams left tackle Andrew Whitworth was out for nearly half of the 2020 season when he tore his MCL and damaged his PCL in November. But he recovered quickly enough to start Los Angeles’ two playoff games in January.

That quick comeback was a big part of why the 39-year-old Whitworth felt like he could put off retirement for at least another season.

“I was feeling good about my season, and had an unfortunate injury, but was able to make a — I don’t know if miraculous is the word — maybe a foolhardy comeback, and try to play a little bit in the playoffs, which was really just an amazing experience,” Whitworth said Tuesday, via Kevin Modesti of the Los Angeles Daily News. “I knew when I had that much hunger to get back on the field, that I wanted to still play football.”

Whitworth will turn 40 on Dec. 12 — the day before the Rams play the Cardinals on Monday Night Football in Week 14. Though he doesn’t often look his age on the field, Whitworth revealed one way he can tell just how old he is.

“I’m old enough, every time I get DoorDash from Taco Bell, I feel it. My joints know what happened,” Whitworth said.

After playing his first 11 seasons with the Bengals, Whitworth is entering his fifth year in L.A. He’s appeared in 224 games with 220 starts since Cincinnati drafted him with the 55th pick in 2006.