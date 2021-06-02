Bengals place Dan Godsil on reserve/retired list

Getty Images

The Bengals shelled out some extra dough to get long snapper Dan Godsil in the organization earlier this year, but he won’t be on the team come September.

The team announced that Godsil has been placed on the reserve/retired list. The move takes him off the roster, but the Bengals will hold onto his rights in the event of a change of heart.

Godsil went undrafted out of Indiana in 2019 and signed with the Buccaneers. He was waived in May and landed with the Bengals. He was cut before the season and failed to make the Bengals again last year, but returned to the practice squad during the regular season.

The Bengals gave Godsil over $27,000 to sign a future deal with them in January, but they’ll be moving forward with Clark Harris as their only long snapper.