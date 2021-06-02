Broncos cleared for full capacity at 2021 home games

Getty Images

During a call with teams last week, NFL executive vice president Peter O’Reilly said that 30 of the league’s 32 teams had been cleared for full capacity crowds during the 2021 season.

That number is now up to 31 teams. The Broncos announced on Wednesday that they have been cleared for full capacity at Empower Field.

The Broncos opened the 2020 season without fans in the stands, but had just over 5,700 fans in attendance for their next four home games. They shifted back to no fans for the final three games due to the rising rate of COVID-19 infections at the time.

The Colts were the only other team that did not have clearance for full stands when O’Reilly gave his update last week. They are expected to get that green light well ahead of Week 1.