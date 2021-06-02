Chris Hogan makes initial roster of Premier Lacrosse League’s Boston Cannons

Getty Images

Chris Hogan decided earlier this year to return to lacrosse, a sport he played at Penn State. It now gives Hogan a chance to play for a New England team for the first time since 2018 when he was a receiver with the Patriots.

Hogan has made the initial roster of the Premier Lacrosse League’s Boston Cannons, Mike Reiss of ESPN reports.

“I’m grateful to coach [Sean] Quirk and the Cannons coaching staff for taking a chance on someone who hasn’t played this sport in such a long time,” Hogan told Reiss. “It’s a tremendous opportunity, and I’m very thankful to have the chance to compete with these guys. These are the best lacrosse players in the world.

“To be able to make the 25-man roster, I think back to my days when I was on the bubble of getting cut [in the NFL], and that feeling. I certainly had it [Tuesday] night.”

Hogan, a midfielder, had a team-high 29 goals as a junior at Penn State. Hogan played one season of football at Monmouth in New Jersey, playing well enough to earn a free agent contract with the 49ers in 2011.

Hogan played games for the Bills, Patriots, Panthers and Jets, catching 216 passes for 2,795 yards and 18 touchdowns in 100 games with 39 starts. He has remained a free agent since the Jets waived him off injured reserve Dec. 5.