Christian Darrisaw not practicing with groin pull

Getty Images

Vikings head coach Mike Zimmer has liked what he’s seen from first-round pick Christian Darrisaw. But the offensive tackle won’t be on the field for Wednesday’s OTA practice.

Zimmer said Wednesday morning that Darrisaw has “a little groin pull” and would likely be held out of the session.

But otherwise the reviews for the 23rd overall pick have been positive.

“Darrisaw, obviously, is very talented,” Zimmer said in his press conference. “He’s done a nice job. He’s worked real hard. He’s been very attentive.”

Darrisaw is likely to be the Vikings’ starting left tackle in the upcoming season. Minnesota drafted him after cutting Riley Reiff earlier in the offseason.