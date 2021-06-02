Dallas Goedert: Contract extension still in discussions

Getty Images

Zach Ertz and Dallas Goedert have shared time at tight end for the Eagles over the last three years, but they may be moving in different directions.

Ertz’s future with the Eagles remains up in the air and he’s not with the team for their offseason program. Goedert is participating in the program and he told reporters on Wednesday that his agent continues to talk to the Eagles about an extension.

“I think contract stuff is still in discussions a little bit,” Goedert said. “I’m not too worried about that. I have to go out there and play really good football. . . . I’m leaving my contract stuff to my agent. He does a great job at that, that’s why I pay him. I just gotta go out here every day, continue to work, continue to get better.”

Goedert is in the final year of the four-year contract he signed as a 2018 second-round pick. He caught 46 passes for 524 yards and three touchdowns last season.