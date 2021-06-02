Dan Marino rooting against Bill Belichick breaking Don Shula’s NFL wins record

Getty Images

Don Shula surpassed George Halas as the NFL’s all-time winningest coach in 1993. He has held the record since.

Patriots coach Bill Belichick, though, has 280 regular-season victories, only 49 short of breaking Shula’s record of 328. Shula has 347 career victories when including the postseason, while Belichick has 311.

Hall of Fame quarterback Dan Marino, who has seen others break his passing records the past 20 years, is rooting against Belichick. It is not surprising given Marino played for Shula for 13 seasons.

“I hope he don’t get it,” Marino said, via Cameron Wolfe of ESPN. “I’m a Dolphin for life. Coach Shula for life. I don’t want him to get it.”

Marino, who now works for the Dolphins as a team advisor, fondly remembers his former coach, who died May 4, 2020, at the age of 90.

“He was the best,” Marino told Wolfe. “He took care of me all the time. He was an incredible man and head coach. He taught me how to be in the community, be a leader, work hard. But from Day 1 — which I thought was genius — he said I want you to be the starting QB so you have to learn this quickly and now you’re going to call all your plays in practice and exhibition games. It takes more work instead of a coach telling you what to run. You have to think about it beforehand; you have to prepare for it beforehand.

“I always thought that was special and probably different than what a lot of people do now I’d imagine. It would be a lot harder to do it now than it was then, but it did put a lot of pressure on me to learn quickly.”