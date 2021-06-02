Deion Jones: We haven’t even talked about Julio Jones

Getty Images

Receiver Julio Jones remains a member of the Falcons for now. New coach Arthur Smith was mum Wednesday about whether he expected Jones to attend next week’s mandatory minicamp.

Now that June 2 has arrived, the Falcons could trade Jones before next week.

“We have conversations all the time with all of our players,” Smith said. “We have good communications going back and forth (through) multiple avenues. We’ll see what happens next week with where we are at. I can answer that for you next week.”

While Jones’ next destination remains one of the hottest topics in the NFL, it apparently isn’t creating much of a buzz in the Falcons’ locker room. At least that’s what another Jones on the Falcons insists.

Inside linebacker Deion Jones said the Falcons have too much to work on to speculate about Julio Jones’ future.

“Haven’t even talked about it,” Deion Jones said, via D. Orlando Ledbetter of the Atlanta Journal-Constitution. “You know he’s out working, and we are here doing the same thing.”