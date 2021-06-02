DeVante Parker: Jaylen Waddle is a quick learner

USA TODAY Sports

Jaylen Waddle has been making a good impression on his new teammates.

The Dolphins made Waddle the second wide receiver off the board in the 2021 draft at No. 6 overall, one selection after the Bengals chose Ja'Marr Chase. The move also reunited Waddle with his former Alabama quarterback, Tua Tagovailoa.

Speaking with the media on Wednesday, veteran wide receiver DeVante Parker praised how quickly Waddle is acclimating to the pro offense.

“Brings another weapon to the team. Another guy who can help us,” Parker said, via Omar Kelly of the South Florida Sun-Sentinel. “He’s a quick learner. He listens to what we have to say. You coach him up and he listens to you.”

Waddle is one piece of an improved Miami receiving corps that should lead to more passing success for Tagovailoa in his second season. The Dolphins also signed former Texans wideout Will Fuller in free agency.