Dre’Mont Jones doesn’t care about Denver’s quarterback competition

Getty Images

Here’s the thing about a quarterback competition: All players on the team inevitably will be asked about it.

On Wednesday, Broncos defensive end Dre'Mont Jones gave a candid response to a question regarding the Teddy Bridgewater vs. Drew Lock quarterback duel in Denver.

“I don’t give a shit,” Jones said, via Andrew Mase of DNVR Sports. “Whoever’s the quarterback is the quarterback.”

It’s a refreshing attitude, a reflection of the attitude that a defensive player should have when it comes to the team’s quarterback. Jones has a job to do, and it’s not to play quarterback or to decide who will.

So if it’s Lock, so be it. If it’s Bridgewater, so be it. If it’s Aaron Rodgers or Deshaun Watson, so be it.

Of course, if it’s either of the last two, Jones may have a chance to get more sacks in 2021, because the offense will be scoring more points, the team will be leading more often, and opposing offenses will be in obvious passing situations more frequently.