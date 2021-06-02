Fans will rally in Canton to get more Bengals in the Hall of Fame

Getty Images

The Bengals have one Pro Football Hall of Famer. The fans want more, and they’re doing something about it.

Via Tyler Dragon of the Cincinnati Enquirer, four fans of the team are organizing a “Jungle at the Hall” rally in Canton. On July 19, they’ll show up roughly 20 yards from the Hall of Fame to push for more Bengals bronze busts.

The Hall of Fame has not sanctioned the event, but the Hall has been cooperative.

The event begins at Massilon Washington High School at 10 a.m. ET, the high school attended by team founder Paul Brown. Then, the rally will commence at 1:00 p.m. ET near the Hall of Fame.

The group plans to push for up to eight players to be considered, including quarterback Ken Anderson, tackle Willam Anderson, receiver Chad Johnson, receiver Isaac Curtis, defensive back Ken Riley, defensive back Lemar Parrish, running back Corey Dillon, and guard Max Montoya.