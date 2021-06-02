Jed York believes 49ers can compete right now with either quarterback

USA TODAY Sports

After the 49ers drafted Trey Lance with the third overall pick while holding onto Jimmy Garoppolo, CEO Jed York said he would be fine with Lance sitting behind the older quarterback for two years if the team is doing well in the standings.

York’s comfort with that scenario doesn’t mean that he thinks that sticking with Garoppolo is the only way for the team to have short-term success, however. During an appearance on The Rich Eisen Show, York reiterated that he has “no issue” with Lance being on the bench for a spell while also making it clear that he thinks the team could have success if the rookie is in the lineup right away.

“Obviously, we didn’t have the year that we wanted last year, in terms of our record,” York said, via 49ersWebzone.com. “But the things that we overcame as an organization, as a team, the injuries that we had, being kicked out of our home and going to Arizona, I think we showed a lot of fortitude. And I feel like we can compete right now whether Jimmy’s the quarterback, whether Trey’s the quarterback, whoever it is. And if Jimmy gives us the best chance to win, then Jimmy’s going to be our quarterback.”

Garoppolo is set to have every opportunity to prove that’s the case heading into the season and any timeline for Lance will likely take shape based on how the veteran looks in his first action since Week 8 of last season.