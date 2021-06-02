Kliff Kingsbury: Kyler Murray’s mastered our system

Getty Images

Word earlier this week was that quarterback Kyler Murray would be making his first appearance at Cardinals OTAs soon and that was proven correct on Wednesday.

Murray had been working out with teammates in Texas during the offseason, but was on the field at the team’s facility for the first time as they continued the third phase of their offseason program. While Murray’s been working on his own, head coach Kliff Kingsbury said after Wednesday’s session that it has not hurt him when it comes to running the offense.

“He’s mastered our system,” Kingsbury said, via Omar Ruiz of NFL Media.

Murray didn’t get a full offseason after his rookie year, which didn’t stop him or the Cardinals from getting off to a good start to the year. They went 2-5 down the stretch, however, and the hope is that this year’s offseason work will allow Murray to show that mastery of the offense all the way through the final week of the season.