Myles Garrett feels “back at my peak” after contracting COVID-19 last year

Getty Images

Browns defensive end Myles Garrett missed two games after testing positive for COVID-19 last November and he continued to feel the impact for the rest of the season.

Garrett said during the season that he was operating at less than 100 percent and had an extended coughing fit after a December game against the Giants. On Tuesday, Garrett told reporters that he felt he was operating at 50 percent and that the fatigue he felt kept him from being at his best for extended periods of time.

He also said that he is no longer dealing with any of the effects of COVID and feels like he’s all the way back to his form from early in 2020.

“To not feel like that, it’s great,” Garrett said, via May Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com. “I feel great. I feel the best that I have since last year before COVID. It’s a wonderful feeling. I feel like it was kind of a long road and now that I’m back I’m feeling well-conditioned and feeling back at my peak. I’m glad I’ve recovered. I hope nothing like that happens to me or anyone else.”

Garrett’s illness helped keep him from making a run at the defensive player of the year award last season. Continued good health could put him right back in the mix this year.