Myles Garrett is “retired” from offseason basketball

Getty Images

Browns defensive end Myles Garrett‘s basketball talent has made for some good viral videos, but head coach Kevin Stefanski said there won’t be any more of them in the future.

During an appearance on PFT Live in March, Stefanski said he was OK with Garrett playing basketball in the offseason “within reasonable limits” as part of an effort to become “more athletic and quicker and stronger.” With Garrett reporting for OTAs this week, the topic came up again on Wednesday and Stefanski had a different answer.

“He retired. So congratulations to Myles for a great career . . . but he’s done,” Stefanski said, via Keith Britton of 92.3 The Fan.

Garrett also had a press conference Wednesday and suggested that his retirement may not be permanent.

“I feel it’s more like a Jordan retirement,” Garrett said. “Now I got to go back what I’m good at. Next season, you never know. I might go back to basketball, baseball.”

If Garrett can lift the Browns to the same places that Michael Jordan took the Bulls, his future offseason activities will likely be OK with Stefanski and everyone else in Cleveland.