Myles Garrett not concerned about Browns falling behind Chiefs in offseason

USA TODAY Sports

The Browns will begin their 2021 season the same way they ended their 2020 postseason — with a trip to Kansas City.

But while the Chiefs have been one of the teams with high in-person attendance at their offseason program, the Browns have not.

Cleveland star defensive end Myles Garrett has been in attendance for this week’s OTA practices. He said on Wednesday that he’s not concerned about a potential gap between the two teams based on what they’re doing in the spring.

“Not at all,” Garrett said, via Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com. “I’m glad they have attendance, but just because they’re getting work in at their facility doesn’t mean that we’re not working just because we’re away.

“Our defense is getting the work in, our guys [on offense] are working on their craft, just working from home. We have that freedom and that liberty. When we get to Game One, we will see who has been jelling better and who’s got the upper hand.”

Garrett is one of many key defensive players in attendance this week, including Denzel Ward and Anthony Walker. Free agent signee Jadeveon Clowney, however, has not been there.

Most offensive players, including quarterback Baker Mayfield, have been training elsewhere as well.