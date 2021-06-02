Packers sign Eric Stokes

USA TODAY Sports

The Packers have this year’s first-round pick under contract.

Packers General Manager Brian Gutekunst announced that cornerback Eric Stokes has signed his rookie deal with the team on Wednesday. It’s a four-year deal with a team option for a fifth season.

Stokes played 31 games at Georgia over the past three seasons. He was credited with 78 tackles, two tackles for loss, a sack, four interceptions, a forced fumble, and two interception returns for touchdowns during his time with the Bulldogs.

The rookie joins Jaire Alexander, Kevin King, Chandon Sullivan, Josh Jackson, and fifth-round pick Shemar Jean-Charles at cornerback in Green Bay.

Third-round wide receiver Amari Rodgers is the only unsigned member of the Packers’ nine-player class.