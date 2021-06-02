Ravens QBs coach: I don’t think Lamar Jackson’s contract will be a distraction

Getty Images

Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson is one of three quarterbacks drafted in the first round in 2018 eligible for an extension this offseason.

Whether it happens this summer or next, it seems inevitable at this point that Jackson will receive a lucrative second contract with Baltimore. He said recently that he wants to be with the franchise “forever,” but he’s staying focused on trying to win in the upcoming season.

James Urban has been Jackson’s position coach since the quarterback entered the league as the 32nd overall pick. Urban doesn’t expect whatever uncertainty there is to affect Jackson’s play.

“I don’t think it’ll be a distraction,” Urban said in his Wednesday press conference. “I have nothing to do with that. I tend to mow my own grass there. We have an unbelievable front office. I know they have plans, and they’re in great hands, and they’ll handle all that [on the] business side.

“We’re just trying to get better and continue growing and improving every aspect of our game, and his game. So that’s all we’re doing. I don’t worry about that. I don’t think he worries about it. He seems to be the same old guy that he is all the time. So I don’t really have many concerns there.”

Jackson is different from most players in that he does not have an agent. So where many say in interviews, “I let my agent handle any contract talks,” Jackson doesn’t have that option at this point.

Still, expectations for Jackson and the Baltimore offense are going to be high, especially after the additions the club made to the unit in the offseason.