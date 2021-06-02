Ravens waive Braxton Hoyett with injury settlement

Getty Images

The Ravens waived defensive tackle Braxton Hoyett with an injury settlement Wednesday.

Hoyett, who did not attend Wednesday’s practice, has a chest injury, Jeff Zrebiec of TheAthletic.com reports. The Ravens have 87 players on their 90-player roster.

Hoyett, 25, entered the NFL as an undrafted free agent, signing with the Titans in 2019. He has spent time on the practice squads of the Chiefs and Ravens.

He played one game with Kansas City last season, seeing action on two defensive snaps. It’s Hoyett’s only career action.

The Ravens also placed undrafted defensive tackle Xavier Kelly and receiver Donte Sylencieux on injured reserve. Both were waived with injury settlements Tuesday.