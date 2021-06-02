Report: Kerryon Johnson took pay cut for Eagles

Getty Images

When the Eagles claimed running back Kerryon Johnson on waivers, they were taking on the final year of the rookie contract that he originally signed with the Lions. But the Eagles quickly got Johnson to agree to take less money.

Johnson agreed to take the veteran minimum of $920,000 with nothing guaranteed, according to NBCSportsPhiladelphia.com.

That’s a cut from the $1,366,869 Johnson was slated to make on his contract with the Lions, so the move saves the Eagles $446,869 in cash and cap space.

It’s a little surprising that Johnson was willing to take that pay cut. The Dolphins also put in a claim for Johnson, so if Johnson had refused the pay cut and the Eagles had put him back on waivers, he had at least one other team interested in his services. But he apparently believes Philadelphia is the right place for him, and was willing to do what it took to stay there.