Sammy Watkins getting a feel for the “special attributes” of Lamar Jackson

Getty Images

Ravens wide receiver Sammy Watkins hasn’t been in Baltimore long, but he’s already loving what he’s seeing from quarterback Lamar Jackson.

Watkins said today at the Ravens’ Organized Team Activities that Jackson is throwing the ball with impressive zip and making an impression.

“When you have a guy to win the MVP of the league, he definitely has some special attributes. He’s special,” Watkins said of Jackson. “He threw great balls today, some balls that went through a couple hands, and it was very special. He threw one ball that I honestly dropped, so he’s definitely throwing it around and slinging it pretty fast.”

Watkins played the last three years with Patrick Mahomes, so he knows what it is to have a special quarterback throwing to him. He sounds excited about moving from one former MVP quarterback to another.