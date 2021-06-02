Sammy Watkins: Ravens feel like a team ready to win the Super Bowl

Getty Images

Sammy Watkins spent the past three seasons with the Chiefs, playing with Patrick Mahomes while winning a Super Bowl ring. He signed a one-year deal with the Ravens in the offseason.

Watkins now is catching passes from Lamar Jackson.

Watkins, 27, could help the Ravens improve their league-worst passing game. He has 321 receptions for 4,664 yards and 33 touchdowns in his career.

He picked the Ravens for a chance to play with another former NFL MVP and a chance to win a Super Bowl.

“Honestly, (Baltimore) feels like Kansas City to me; feels like a team that’s ready to win the Super Bowl,” Watkins said, via John Eisenberg of the team website. “A team that’s ready to win and go out there and have fun and put up points. Good defense, good special teams. I’m just happy to be here and be involved with a good organization.”