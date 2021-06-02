Tom Brady: I don’t think I’ve ever been as confused as I was on fourth down in Chicago

Posted by Michael David Smith on June 2, 2021, 12:26 PM EDT
NFL: OCT 08 Buccaneers at Bears
Getty Images

On the Buccaneers’ last offensive play in their loss to the Bears last season, Tom Brady threw an incomplete pass on what he thought was third down, then held up four fingers with a confused look on his face, showing that he was just then coming to the realization that it had actually been fourth down. Now that the Buccaneers have moved well past that and are the reigning Super Bowl champions, Brady can laugh about it.

In a video posted to TikTok, Brady narrated the play and acknowledged he was confused and believing it was third down when it was really fourth.

“You guys remember this one,” Brady said. “Fourth quarter, last chance in Chicago. I thought it was the second-to-last chance in Chicago, but apparently not. I don’t think I’ve ever been as confused as I am in this moment right here. Look at that face.”

Brady and Bruce Arians both claimed after the fact that Brady knew what down it was. Now that he’s getting his seventh Super Bowl ring, Brady can feel more comfortable admitting that he had a major bonehead play during the regular season.

Permalink 12 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

12 responses to “Tom Brady: I don’t think I’ve ever been as confused as I was on fourth down in Chicago

  2. Looksl like the same face you had vs the Giants in 2 SBs and numerous other postseason games from 2007-2012 where you looked like a deer in the headlights, standing in the shotgun for 45 times a game, predictably so.

    lol

    God bless BB for pulling the plug on it.

  5. TB12 is the GOAT who cares if they lost the game? What record did the Bears have again?

  6. I love how everyone on the Bucs just tried to gaslight the public with the idea he KNEW what down it was. As if ANYBODY believed it…

  7. Can’t wait to see that confused face when McCourty or Gilmore take a pick 6 to the house on him in week 4. 🙂

  8. I’ll laugh when Belichick refers to Brady as “the quarterback on the other team” instead of by name in the week 4 postgame 😀

  9. When your brilliance outweighs your mistakes you elevate to excellence. A highlight reel of Brady’s mistakes would be very short.

  10. “won’t see Rodgers admitting anything like this, or most qb’s for that matter”

    Brady lied about it right after the game. Telling the truth many months after it happened is nothing to brag about. IT’s like Brady’s lame excuses he gives when he doesn’t shake the hand of the QB that beat him.

  11. Looksl like the same face you had vs the Giants in 2 SBs and numerous other postseason games from 2007-2012 where you looked like a deer in the headlights, standing in the shotgun for 45 times a game, predictably so.

    lol

    God bless BB for pulling the plug on it.
    __________________________________________________________________________________________

    Yet, in both of those games Brady was able to lead the offense to a late score and the defense collapsed. If the vaunted BB defense was just able to make one stop they would have won both games. Let’s not even talk about the second SB against the Eagles and how Nick Foles carved up that BB defense.

  12. Lingering effects from too many hits from Strahan…13 years later.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.