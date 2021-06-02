Tom Brady rookie card already breaks record as auction continues

Getty Images

With just under three days remaining in the auction, a signed Tom Brady rookie card in mint condition will become the most expensive football card ever.

In April, another Brady rookie card in just slightly worse condition set a new record when it was sold for $2.25 million. Via Lelands Auctions, the current bid on the new card sits at $1,895,217. When the 20 percent premium is added in for the auction itself, the current total price of the card sits at over $2.27 million.

Brady rookie cards have now set new records three times since the start of the year. James Park, a known card collector and Brady fan, purchased a Brady rookie card for a record $1.32 million in March. An anonymous buyer snagged the one last month for $2.25 million with the newest price set to push the bar even further.