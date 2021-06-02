Washington Ring of Fame member Vince Promuto dies at 82

Getty Images

Vince Promuto, one of the greatest players in the Washington Football Team’s history, has died, the team announced Wednesday. Promuto would have turned 83 next week.

“We are saddened to hear of the passing of former Washington lineman and Ring of Fame member Vince Promuto,” the team said in a statement. “Our deepest condolences are with his family and friends.”

Promuto was an offensive guard who played 11 seasons in Washington, starting 113 of the 130 games he played.

Washington selected Promuto in the fourth round of the 1960 draft out of the College of the Holy Cross. He earned Pro Bowl honors in 1963 and ’64.

Promuto was voted one of the team’s 70 greatest players in 2002.

Promuto later worked for the Drug Enforcement Administration.