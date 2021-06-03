Bills agree to terms with Gregory Rousseau

Getty Images

One more first-round pick will soon put pen to paper.

The Bills have agreed to terms with defensive end Gregory Rousseau, according to agents Drew Rosenhaus and Robert Bailey. His standard four-year deal includes a total guarantee of $11,367,075.

Rousseau was the 30th overall selection in the 2021 draft. He recorded was the 2019 ACC defensive rookie of the year after recording 15.5 sacks with 19.5 tackles for loss at Miami that season. He elected to opt out of the 2020 season.

Buffalo will have to make a decision on Rousseau’s fifth-year option in the spring of 2024.

Rousseau is now the seventh of Buffalo’s eight draft picks to agree to terms. Only third-round offensive lineman Spencer Brown remans unsigned.