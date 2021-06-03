Bills players refusing to answer media questions about whether they’ve been vaccinated

Getty Images

It’s critical for everyone to get the COVID-19 vaccine, but it’s particularly important to NFL teams, as the league will likely relax some of the restrictions on teams once they have 85 percent of their rosters vaccinated. So it’s easy to understand why players are getting asked if they’re doing their part.

On the Bills, players are refusing to answer.

Quarterback Josh Allen and linebacker Tremaine Edmunds both declined to talk about vaccines, and safety Jordan Poyer opened his media call by stating that he won’t discuss the subject.

“Real quick, before we start, I’m not going to be answering questions about vaccines. So if you guys can direct your questions all to football, I would love to answer them. All respect. I appreciate it,” Poyer said, via the Buffalo News.

Asked if COVID-19 protocols will affect training camp, Poyer said, “I’m just not answering any questions that have anything to do with vaccines. And I understand. . . . I like camp at St. John Fisher. I like camp here. They’re two totally different places. Camp here, you get all the facility. Camp there, you obviously get the camaraderie with the guys staying. But at the end of the day, that’s not my decision to make.”

Bills coach Sean McDermott has previously said he’s concerned not enough players are getting vaccinated. General Manager Brandon Beane indicated that he might cut an unvaccinated player and replace him with a vaccinated player if it helped the Bills get back to normal, which drew harsh criticism from the NFL Players Association.