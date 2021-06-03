Byron Leftwich: Jaelon Darden, Antonio Brown “skillsets are similar”

USA TODAY Sports

The Buccaneers have added fourth-round receiver Jaelon Darden to a deep wideout room. Offensive coordinator Byron Leftwich sees that Darden has similarities to Antonio Brown.

“It’s all over the college tape,” Leftwich told reporters. “It’s all over the college tape. I was a big fan of his. He’s not a big guy, but a smaller guy that can pluck the ball. Very fast, very similar — mannerisms are very similar to AB. I think it’s good that he’s in the same room with him. Skillsets are similar. Obviously, that’s a big order to put on anybody. But I just remember A.B. being a rookie, being a player on that team. They are very similar, very similar football players.”

That’s good news for the Bucs. With Mike Evans, Chris Godwin, Brown, Darden, Scotty Miller, and Tyler Johnson, the Bucs are loaded for 2021, and likely beyond.