Cardinals sign Darqueze Dennard

Veteran cornerback Darqueze Dennard is headed to Arizona.

The Cardinals announced Dennard’s signing on Thursday. It’s a one-year deal for the 2014 first-round pick.

Dennard began his NFL career with the Bengals and moved on to the Falcons last year. He was limited to eight games by a hamstring injury.

Dennard has 310 tackles, four interceptions, three sacks, three forced fumbles, a fumble recovery, and an interception return for a touchdown in 85 career games.

The Cardinals also signed Malcolm Butler as a free agent this offseason and drafted a pair of corners more recently. Fourth-rounder Marco Wilson and sixth-rounder Tay Gowan join Butler, Dennard, Byron Murphy, and Robert Alford on the depth chart.