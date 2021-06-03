Dan Campbell: We do have interest in Todd Gurley

Getty Images

There’s been only one reported team with interest in 2017 offensive player of the year Todd Gurley this offseason — the Lions.

Gurley visited with the club last week. While nothing appears imminent, head coach Dan Campbell noted discussions are ongoing during his Thursday press conference.

“We have interest in Todd, we do. We’re talking with he and his agent,” Campbell said. “But I would say this — just because we have interest in him, that does not affect our feeling and our thoughts on both [D’Andre] Swift and Jamaal [Williams]. It does not.”

Campbell added that the Lions would like to get something done sooner than later if possible, but there’s no deadline to add Gurley.

If Gurley does sign with Detroit, it would represent another connection between the Lions and Rams. General Manager Brad Holmes was the Rams’ director of college scouting when they drafted Gurley at No. 10 overall in 2015.

Detroit acquired quarterback Jared Goff and defensive lineman Michael Brockers from Los Angeles earlier this offseason.