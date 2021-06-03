DJ Moore: OTAs matter because we’re one of the youngest teams in the league

Getty Images

As OTAs continue around the league, the Panthers have been one of few teams with a high number of practices and consistent high attendance.

Per Alaina Getzenberg of the Charlotte Observer, only two players on Carolina’s 90-man roster were not on the field for Wednesday’s practice: wide receiver Robby Anderson and defensive tackle DaQuan Jones.

Wide receiver DJ Moore said Wednesday that getting so many players to attend the voluntary workouts was important “because we are one of the youngest teams in the league.”

“When I was talking to some of the other leaders, like the oldest players on the team, it was like, since we are so young, we might as well just go ahead and go in and get it down and get it done,” Moore said. “Not be all separated throughout the country, we got people that are out, but they’re still in constant communication with us, so it’s all good.”

The Panthers finished 5-11 last season, Matt Rhule’s first year as head coach. With a new quarterback in Sam Darnold, the offseason work should put Carolina in position to pick things up once training camp begins in late July.