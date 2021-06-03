Eagles agree to terms with DeVonta Smith

Getty Images

Last year’s Heisman Trophy winner has agreed to his first NFL contract.

Tom Pelissero of NFL Media reports that wide receiver Devonta Smith has agreed to terms with the Eagles. Like all first-round picks, Smith will sign a four-year deal with a team option for a fifth season.

Smith was selected 10th overall, but that was not where the Eagles were originally set to make their pick. They traded the sixth pick and a fifth-rounder to the Dolphins for No. 12, a fourth-rounder and a 2022 first-round pick before sending No. 12 and a third-round pick to the Cowboys to jump back up two spots on draft night.

There have been questions asked about whether Smith’s size will keep him from producing at a high level in the NFL. The Eagles are betting that being big enough to catch 235 passes and score 47 touchdowns at Alabama will mean Smith is big enough to thrive as a professional as well.