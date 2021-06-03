Ja’Marr Chase on Joe Burrow: We can look at each other and know what we’re thinking

USA TODAY Sports

When the Bengals drafted Ja'Marr Chase at No. 5 overall, one of the potential benefits for the wide receiver was having built-in chemistry with quarterback Joe Burrow.

It turns out, that’s already the case.

Burrow isn’t doing too much during OTAs as he continues to recover from reconstructive knee surgery. But when he is, he and Chase have revived their partnership that helped LSU win a national championship in 2019.

“We can look at each other and already know what we’re thinking,” Chase said, via Geoff Hobson of the Bengals website. The wideout noted it’s happened during the offseason program. “I just knew it. I just know sometimes. I had a feeling.”

Chase caught 84 passes for 1,780 yards and 20 touchdowns in the 2019 season as one of Burrow’s leading receivers at LSU. If the duo can replicate that success as pros, Cincinnati’s offense should be in good shape for years to come.