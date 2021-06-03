Jason Verrett looking forward to the future

Getty Images

Everyone knows Jason Verrett‘s injury history, which is why Verrett is focusing on the history part. He is done talking about his injuries.

“I don’t want to deal with any more injury questions; that’s in the past,” Verrett said, via Jennifer Lee Chan of NBCSportsBayArea.com. “I finished the season out healthy, going into this season healthy, and looking at playing lights out football for this team and win some games.”

Verrett, who turns 30 later this month, has played only 39 of 112 possible games since the Chargers made him a first-round choice in 2014. But 13 of those came last season, which was the second-most of any season in his seven-year career.

He played only six games the previous four seasons combined.

Verrett re-signed with the 49ers this offseason. Now, he is looking forward to the future.

“Last year was definitely a good year for me to get acclimated back into the game, being away from it for so long,” Verrett said. “I had fun flying around with those guys. That was a big part of why I wanted to come back. It’s just been good, finished the season healthy, been able to have a healthy offseason. It’s going to be a good thing for me going forward.”