Josh McDaniels: Mac Jones stood out in certain obvious ways in the pre-draft process

Getty Images

Cam Newton is slated to be the Patriots’ starting quarterback until someone beats him out. But after the club drafted Mac Jones with the 15th overall pick, it’s appropriate to assume Jones will be New England’s QB1 at some point in the foreseeable future.

Offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels will presumably be the one to call plays for Jones when it’s time. McDaniels said Thursday that Jones’ experience in the SEC made him stand out in the pre-draft process.

“Look, Mac, he’s won a lot of games in the last year-plus at Alabama,” McDaniels said, via Doug Kyed of NESN. “He’s played in some big games, some pressure situations. He takes care of the football. He’s demonstrated an ability to function at a pretty high level in their system and their offense with their terminology. He competed in a league that is, I would say, is widely regarded as one of the top conferences, if not the top conference, in all of college football.

“To play the position of quarterback, there’s not just one thing you need to do well. He certainly stood out in certain obvious ways relative to throwing the football, and command, and protecting the ball, and not hurting his football team. A lot to look at and digest when you studied him.”

Jones is currently competing with Newton, Jarrett Stidham, and Brian Hoyer in the Patriots’ quarterbacks room. Time will tell if he’ll be able to overtake them before the start of the regular season in September.