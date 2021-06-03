Lions plan to go with the hot hand at running back

Getty Images

The Lions currently have D'Andre Swift and Jamaal Williams atop their running back depth chart, with Todd Gurley likely to join them and rookie Jermar Jefferson in the mix as well. So who will get the bulk of the carries?

Lions offensive coordinator Anthony Lynn said that will depend on who makes the most of the opportunities he gets. Lynn said he sees the Lions sticking with whoever the hot hand is at any point in any game.

“If you go in and you’re balling, you’re going to stay in,” Lynn said.

Lynn also said that his offense will be about putting the ball in the best playmakers’ hands, and that running backs who are playing well will earn plenty of touches catching the ball out of the backfield as well as running.