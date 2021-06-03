Lions waive Nick Bawden

Getty Images

The Lions announced they waived fullback Nick Bawden on Thursday night. Kyle Meinke of mlive.com reports that Bawden’s departure comes after he was a no-show at organized team activities.

The workouts are voluntary, but everyone knows that in reality, they are voluntary only for established players. Bawden was not that.

The Lions selected Bawden in the seventh round of the 2018 draft. He did not play in two of his first three seasons because of offseason injuries.

In three seasons in Detroit, Bawden appeared in 10 games and missed 38. He caught four passes for 17 yards.

Converted linebacker Jason Cabinda now is the only fullback on the roster. He played 130 offensive snaps last season.